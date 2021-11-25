Moot on Iqbal at NUML

Islamabad : Two-day International Commemoration Conference on Allama Iqbal on the topic of ‘Relevance of Iqbal’s Thoughts in Modern Times’ started at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by the Persian Studies department of NUML in collaboration with Cultural Consulate of Islamic Republic of Iran and MUSLIM Institute.

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, ambassador Islamic Republic of Iran was the chief guest of the inaugural session, while Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Malik, former rector International Islamic University and Dr. Yusuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters were the guests of honour. Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro Rector Acad Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, ambassador Islamic Republic of Iran said that Allama Iqbal was a biggest intellectual, reformer and philosopher who taught Muslim Ummah the importance of unity and self-sufficiency. Iqbal recognized the problems of Muslim world and through his poetry he tried to convey the message of self-respect. He said that Iqbal was a big fan of Iran and the Persian language and most of his poetry is in Persian. Ambassador felicitated the NUML to organise such a successful conference on a very important issue.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar in his address said that it is very important issue and department of Persian must be appreciated to organize such conference. He thanked the chief guest and guests for sparing time to attend the conference. Scholars from Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, India, and Germany are participating in the conference and will present various research articles on Iqbal in different sessions of the conference.