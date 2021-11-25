No timeframe on Spurs’ success for new boss Conte

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has refused to set a timeframe for ending the north London club’s long wait for silverware as he insisted trophies were the “target”.

Europe’s new third-tier Conference League, where Spurs travel to Slovenia for a tie with NS Mura on Thursday, may offer the best hope of ending a trophy drought dating back to a 2008 English League Cup triumph.

But recently-appointed Spurs head coach Conte, who guided london rivals Chelsea to the 2016/17 Premier League title and 2018 FA Cup, is well aware of the scale of the challenge.

“I know this is not simple, I am honest to understand this, but we want to try and build something important and try and lift trophies together, this must be our target,” he told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.