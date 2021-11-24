Buzdar slams opposition for targeting institutions

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the targeting of institutions by the opposition to pursue its specific agenda was condemnable. The chief minister said this while talking to parliamentarians here Tuesday.

Members National Assembly (MNAs) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Syed Mubeen Ahmed and Sami Gillani called on the chief minister at his office on Tuesday to apprise him of their constituencies’ problems.

While issuing directions for the solution of public related complaints, the chief minister said that he took everybody along. "I do not believe in a one-man show as decisions are made with mutual consultations" he stated. He maintained that the Punjab province was leading other federating units in every respect. The chief minister said the targeting of institutions by the opposition to pursue its specific agenda was condemnable.

He said that the state institutions were a pride of the nation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue to stand with the institutions. The negative politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had ended in a fiasco as people need development and prosperity, he said. They are unconcerned with the politics of chaos and anarchy, he concluded.

The chief minister sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a firing incident in the precincts of Nawab Town police station. According to news release, the chief minister directed that strict action be taken against the arrested accused without any discrimination. He also directed that absconding criminals be arrested as early as possible. Meanwhile, the police have arrested 16 accused involved in the incident.

The chief minister sought a report from Rawalpindi Division Commissioner about a fire incident at Sasta Bazaar, Rawalpindi. According to a news release, the chief minister directed the administration to investigate the incident and submit a report about the losses.