Three die of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 76 new cases reported in various areas of the province during last 24 hours.
According to Health Department here on Wednesday, as many as 8194 tests were conducted in different areas of the province while the tally of recoveries in a single day is 241.
The total number of recoveries so far is 172,802 and the number of test conducted is 3,485,925 during the same period.
Among three deaths, two were reported from Peshawar Division and one in DI Khan Division, the report said.
