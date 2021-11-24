Gulfam becomes Asia’s No 6

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph has become Asia’s No 6, according to the latest rankings released by Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

Gulfam achieved his career-best ranking in 10m Air Pistol Event due to his performance at international level. Gulfam was among the three shooters from Pakistan who won quota places for Tokyo Olympics and his good show at the Olympics paid him well.

Based on his international rankings, International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) invited Gulfam to participate in the 2021 ISSF President’s Cup this month. He was the only shooter from Pakistan.

Gulfam was recruited by Army back in 2017. He started practising at Army Marksman Unit at Jhelum and with his hard work he became national champion.

National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has decided to focus on Gulfam for preparing him for Paris 2024. He will also participate in a number of international events, including Asian Games, next year.

Meanwhile, Farukkh Nadeem retained his 12th position in trap and in skeet Usman Chand retained his 12th spot.

In 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar retained their 5th and 7th positions, respectively.