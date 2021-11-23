Worsening smog condition: Campuses, private offices to observe 3 holidays a week

LAHORE: As smog continues to prevail in the city, the Punjab government has ordered closure of all public and private educational institutions (colleges, schools and academies, etc.) and private offices for three days a week (Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

On Monday, official data of AQI released by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that the highest AQI level in Lahore was 400 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly Hall and at National Hockey Stadium in Gulberg the AQI was 371. The data of Township and Town Hall was not released.

The EPA’s official AQI data of the last two weeks of Lahore reveled that on Sunday (21 November 2021) the highest AQI in Lahore was 422 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall while in 224 and 214 at Town Hall and Township respectively.

On Nov 20, the AQI was 428 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall, in Township it was 419 and at Town Hall it was 206. On Nov19, the AQI was high in Township as the figure reached 394 while at Town Hall it was 231.

The data showed that on Nov 18, AQI was 392 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall, 208 at Town Hall and 146 at Township 146. On Nov 17, the AQI was 391 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly Hall and it was 267 at Town Hall 267 and 152 at Township.

Similarly, on Nov 16, the AQI at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall was 409, at Town Hall it was 201 and at Township it was 169. On Nov15, 2021 the AQI at Town Hall reached 239, at Township it was 194 and at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall it was 182. On Nov 14, Township witnessed highest AQI with figures reaching 435 and at Town Hall it was 171.

On Nov 13, the AQI at Town Hall was 211 and at Township it was 143. On Nov12, the AQI at Town Hall was 289 and at Township it was 130 and on Nov 11 the AQI at Town Hall was 200 and at Township it was 62.

The fluctuating data of AQI was very disturbing for the citizens as they don’t know when and where in the city the AQI levels will rise. However, mostly it was high at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly Hall but Township and Town Hall areas also recorded a significant spike.

Following the situation, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar issued a notification on Monday which stated that there was evidence of persistent deterioration in Air Quality Index of the city of Lahore, fluctuating from satisfactory to poor levels, which was likely to cause breathing discomfort, respiratory tract diseases and heart diseases amongst people of all age brackets. “And whereas, people in the Punjab, with highest ratio in Lahore, continue to be infected by CovId-19 and further overlap of conducive conditions for respiratory tract diseases due to smog could exacerbate the situation,” he said in the notification.

Punjab Relief Commissioner in the notification said the Punjab Cabinet in its 36th meeting has declared smog as calamity under section 3 of "The Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief), Act 1958" which has been notified vide Relief Commissioner's Order No.Smog-2020.10/Coord-I dated 14.10.2020, and all possible measures to contain and arrest the deterioration of ambient Air Quality Index, especially in territorial limits of the city of Lahore and Punjab in general are required to be taken. “And whereas, in my opinion there are sufficient grounds to proceed under section 4 (2) (h) of "The Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act 1958", as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to ensure public safety, conserve lives and preempt and mitigate imminent threat of smog in the province of Punjab,” he said in the notification. Punjab Relief Commissioner in the notification said that in exercise of the powers vested in him under Section 4(2)(h) of "The Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act, 1958", hereby ordered that all private offices being operated by companies, private sector entitles and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Monday in addition to Saturday and Sunday with effect from November 27 until 15.1.2022 (January 15). However, their staff may work from home.

He ordered that all public and private educational institutions (Colleges, Schools and Academies etc.) in territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation shall remain closed on every Monday in addition to weekly holidays which shall be observed on Saturday and Sunday with effect from 27.11.2021 until 15.1.2022. However, they may arrange virtual classes.

The notification was forwarded to departments concerned for information, necessary action and implementation.