JUI-F activist shot dead in Bajaur Hasbanullah

KHAR: A local activist of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here on Monday.The police said that Qari Muhammad Ilyas had come to Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, to appear in the M.A Islamiat paper. They said that unidentified assailants opened fire on him as he came out of the examination centre, killing him on the spot.
The slain JUIF activist was also a candidate of the party for the general councillor seat.Soon after the incident, a large number of JUIF workers and supporters rushed to the spot and staged a protest demonstration against the killing.
The protesters placed the body on the road and blocked it for vehicular traffic.The protesters said that the killing of the JUIF activist in broad daylight in the fortified Khar was a question mark over the performance of the district administration and law-enforcing agencies.
No militant group or individual claimed responsibility for the killing. It may be mentioned that unknown persons had also shot dead his brother Mufti Sultan Muhammad some two years ago.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan urged the government to immediately address the Afghan refugees’...
LAHORE: Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities, said Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday while...
LAHORE: In order to address rising health burden of cardiovascular diseases among different populations, Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives have concluded talks with Pakistani...
LAHORE: As per results of a youth referendum at GC University Lahore, 60 percent of the country’s youth believes...
HARIPUR: At least 22 candidates, including 13 ticket holders of different political parties, are in the run for the...