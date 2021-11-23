KMU seminar: Awareness campaigns stressed to curb thalassemia

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday noted with concern that thalassemia was on the rise in Pakistan and stressed the need for undertaking awareness campaigns to reduce the incidence of this genetic blood disorder.

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar had organised the thalassemia awareness seminar.It was a joint effort of KMU-Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine, Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Regional Blood Centre Peshawar and The Blood Heroes.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq was the chief guest. Besides others, Director, KMU-PHRL Dr Yasar Yousafzai, faculty and students were present at the occasion.A lot of activities like quizzes related to thalassemia were arranged.

Dr Yasar Yousafzai and Dr Tariq Masood talked about thalassemia and the methods of its prevention.Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq talked about thalassemia, the benefits of blood donation and how donating blood can keep a person healthy both physically and mentally.

He said the prevalence of thalassemia was increasing every year in Pakistan and underlined the need for undertaking awareness campaigns to reduce the incidence of the disease.

The KMU vice-chancellor praised the organizers for the seminar and encouraged the audience to create more awareness about thalassemia as this is one of the most important, but sadly ignored topics.

He thanked all the participants who included patients, parents, members of the society and students.Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq assured patients that the KMU would launch the bone marrow transplant facility in the near future.

Other speakers said thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder and it the most prevalent inherited disease in the country.It results in the formation of abnormal red blood cells. The abnormality causes a reduction in the number of red cells that leads to anaemia.The commonly quoted figure for the country is 100,000 transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients.