A life lost

On November 8, Muhammad Zada Agra, a social activist from Malakand, was murdered in front of his home by two unidentified men. Agra was vocal against the drug mafia in the area. He claimed that he had been arrested on the behest of the mafia. The DC and the AC of Malakand were suspended after protests held after his death on November 9.

Agra started raising his voice against drugs because two of his family members had problems with substance abuse and it ruined their lives. People like this man are the pride of the country and they must be protected by the state; only then can we have social conscious people in the country. The government should not only apprehend and punish the culprits but also work to ensure the end of the drug menace from this country.

Syed Badshah

Buner