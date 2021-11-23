Storms we need

This refers to the news report ‘Allegations against Saqib Nisar kick up political storm’ (November 16). The allegations are from a senior member of judiciary and they should not kick up any political storm – they should trigger a judicial storm. Summoning the messenger is not going to take these allegations away. The Supreme Judicial Council should convene and take up this matter with both of their senior members to determine the authenticity of the claim.
In other countries, matters of intra-judicial rarely attract so much media attention. These matters should only be dealt with by the people concerned and should remain apolitical.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
