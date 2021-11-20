Workshop concludes

LAHORE:A two-day online workshop organised by UET’s Department of Chemistry in collaboration with the Hebei Chemical and Pharmaceutical College, China concluded on Friday. More than 60 students and faculty members joined the workshop which was aimed to bridge the cultural gap between the two countries and also to discuss research opportunities.
LAHORE:An open court was held consecutively at DIG Operations Office on Friday, for immediate solution of the problems...
LAHORE:Security of mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places remained tight on Friday. Senior officers visited...
LAHORE:PMLN Sikh MPA Ramesh Singh Arora has lauded the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the arrival of...
LAHORE:An awareness seminar and walk regarding World Diabetes Day was organised at KEMU here Friday.According to a...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Public Building and...
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 1,081 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...