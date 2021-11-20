 
November 20, 2021
Workshop concludes

November 20, 2021

LAHORE:A two-day online workshop organised by UET’s Department of Chemistry in collaboration with the Hebei Chemical and Pharmaceutical College, China concluded on Friday. More than 60 students and faculty members joined the workshop which was aimed to bridge the cultural gap between the two countries and also to discuss research opportunities.