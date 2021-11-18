Deccan Gladiators appoints Wahab as Captain for T10

LAHORE: Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been named the captain of Deccan Gladiators, while Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as their Head Coach.

Pakistan’s Anwar Ali and Rumman Raees are also part of Deccan Gladiators. The other renowned players in the team are Andre Russell, Tom Banton, David Wiese and Najibullah Zadran.

The Abu Dhabi T10 kicks off on November 19 at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium with six teams participating. The final will be played on December 4.