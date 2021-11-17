Accident prone

A hydrant near Nipa Chowrangi is doing huge business these days, but water tankers have suddenly added a heavy traffic pressure on the road, especially during the rush hour.
The tankers have not only destroyed the Safari Park flyover and the bridge but are a continuous source of damage to other roads and infrastructure, and cause traffic jams. But more importantly, this is to bring attention to the fact that their dangerous driving might result in accidents. The authorities need to wake up before it is too late. Although one does not see a quick reaction to appeals like this one, it hoped that notice will be taken swiftly.
Saleem Mahmood
Karachi
In Pakistan inflation has made lives of people difficult. Many people are unemployed and others have to get multiple...
It is very tiresome for people from remote areas to pay unnecessary visits to the National Savings Centres to receive...
Despite repeated complaints to the PTCL office, their is still noise in my line.I have repeatedly registered...
Fresh aspirants of the Civil Superior Services face tremendous barriers. Several CSS qualifiers re-attempt the CSS...
In October, the Pakistani currency hit an all-time low of around Rs175 against the US dollar. The value of the rupee...
I am a student of FA second-year in Government Degree College Memon Goth, Malir. The college looks more a hunting...