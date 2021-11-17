Accident prone

A hydrant near Nipa Chowrangi is doing huge business these days, but water tankers have suddenly added a heavy traffic pressure on the road, especially during the rush hour.

The tankers have not only destroyed the Safari Park flyover and the bridge but are a continuous source of damage to other roads and infrastructure, and cause traffic jams. But more importantly, this is to bring attention to the fact that their dangerous driving might result in accidents. The authorities need to wake up before it is too late. Although one does not see a quick reaction to appeals like this one, it hoped that notice will be taken swiftly.

Saleem Mahmood

Karachi