Raped minor girl identified

Islamabad: The police investigators have traced identity of a 10-year-old girl found in the washroom of Metro Bus Terminal after rape and murder the previous days. The police have handed the body of the victim permanently hailing from Muzaffarabad. The victim identified as ‘SF’ was living with her father in Tarlai.

During the investigation of the horrible case, the police have detained a main suspect of the heinous crime. The Ramna police recovered an unidentified body of 10-year-old from a washroom of Metro Bus Terminal and shifted her to PIMS for post-mortem. The preliminary report disclosed rape before killing her.

The police, however, started tracing her heirs through social media and directly contacted police stations adjacent to the crime area and finally got clue about the identity of the victim. “She was hailing from Garhi Dopatta, Muzaffarabad but shifted to Tarlai in Islamabad with her real father who had divorced his two wives but kept his daughter with him,” the police sources disclosed and added that the moral character of her father was doubtful. The police, however, have widened the circle of investigation to ascertain the facts.