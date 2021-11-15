‘Steps being taken to deal with dengue at Panahgahs’

Islamabad: A daily uptick in dengue cases in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has moved the Panahgahs management to take needful measures to prevent the outbreak of the communicable disease at the pro-poor facilities crowded with the advent of the harsh winter season.
“Half a dozen shelter homes (Panahgahs) are being fumigated regularly in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in order to deal with Dengue mosquitoes in an effective way,” Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told the media after his visit to a facility at G-9 Sector, Peshawar Morr, Islamabad on Sunday.
The Focal Person said he had held a face-to-face interactive session with service providers and dwellers at all the facilities of both the cities to apprise them about the preventive measures required to protect those places from becoming breeding places of mosquitoes.
He said clear instructions have been issued to ensure the removal of stagnant water from the facilities, in addition, to making them neat, clean, and hygienic places.
“Our mission is not only to provide good shelter and food to the poor workers staying at the Panahgahs but also protect them from epidemics and pandemics and seasonal diseases,” he said while mentioning the campaign ‘Promoting Healthy Lives’ launched since the emergence of coronavirus pandemic.
