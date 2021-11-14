Objection to electoral reforms shows internal rifts in allied parties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, during his interaction with Shahzad Iqbal in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, said on Saturday that raising of objections on electoral reforms bill by the allied parties of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) might be a result of internal political rifts within those parties.

He said that allied parties had substantive representation in the cabinet and ministers representing these parties were taken onboard when the draft of the bill was presented before the cabinet for approval. "Even the bill was drafted by Law Minister Farogh Nasim, who himself is from an ally, MQM, and another federal minister from the party, Aminul Haq, being in-charge minister of the IT, is looking into the technical aspect of the EVMs," Fawad added.

Similarly he mentioned the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ), as it too had representation in the cabinet. The minister recalled that the allied parties had supported the bill passage when it was tabled in the National Assembly in June 2021.

About the rapprochement between speedster Shoaib Akhtar and PTV host Nauman Niaz, he said that the issue was not that big, but the social media complicated it.

Replying to a question about notice of claiming damages, issued by the PTV management to Shoaib Akhtar, he said the PTV management would decide about notice fate, but it would be taken back. "Several notices get issued and are taken back; it's not a big deal," the minister added.

Fawad Chaudhry yet again criticised the opposition alliance and possibilities of regrouping of the political parties. He said the opposition parties did not have footing on ground and they did not have even candidates to field in all constituencies across Pakistan.

The minister also spoke about the remarks uttered by Asad Umer during a rally in Islamabad and said that he used the term of beating the opponents in political context, not in the literal meaning. He blamed the media for blowing those remarks out of proportion.

The minister termed the three-year performance of the PTI remarkable, saying the government restored the shut industry and revolutionised the agriculture sector by making it an industry of 11 billion rupees. "Income of every Pakistani increased in this tenure," the minister claimed.