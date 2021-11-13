Foundation University holds annual day

Islamabad : Foundation University, Islamabad (FUI) Campus Annual Day 2021 was organised on Friday, at FUIC auditorium, says a press release

FUI Rector Maj Gen (r) Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI(M) was the chief guest of the ceremony. Director FUIC, Maj Gen (r) Prof Dr Jawad Khaliq Ansari (HI)(M), dean FUCD, faculty, distinguished guests, parents/guardians and the award winner students attended the function.

The ceremony started with the recitation of a few verses from the Holy Quran followed by a welcome address by the Director FUIC. He appreciated the students and urged them to stay sincere to their profession and to Pakistan. Sixty-eight students of MBBS and 21 students of BDS were awarded gold & silver medals, and merit & distinction certificates. This was followed by a speech by the rector in which he appreciated the students for their credible performance and congratulated them and their parents on this achievement.

He acknowledged the role of faculty and emphasized on the need of continued hard work and motivation as the key to professional success. Later a group photo of the award winners with chief guest, director, deans and HODs was also arranged to cherish the memory.