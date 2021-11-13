30 mn diabetics can’t access the insulin they need

GENEVA: The number of people suffering from diabetes is surging, even as tens of millions cannot get the insulin they need, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.
The UN health agency stressed the need to cut prices and dramatically increase access to the life-saving medicine. More than 420 million people are currently estimated to be living with diabetes globally, marking nearly a quadrupling in the past four decades. And that number is expected to surge past half a billion by the end of this decade, WHO said on Friday.
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is letting down its people, the UN envoy on extreme poverty Olivier De Schutter said...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows refused on Friday to testify before a...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris on Friday for an international...
VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was "astonishing" that he has had no contact with the...
BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Friday that it was alarmed by Russian military activities close to Ukraine’s...
ANKARA: Ankara on Friday banned citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen from flying from Turkish airports to Belarus because...