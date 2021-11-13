30 mn diabetics can’t access the insulin they need

GENEVA: The number of people suffering from diabetes is surging, even as tens of millions cannot get the insulin they need, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.

The UN health agency stressed the need to cut prices and dramatically increase access to the life-saving medicine. More than 420 million people are currently estimated to be living with diabetes globally, marking nearly a quadrupling in the past four decades. And that number is expected to surge past half a billion by the end of this decade, WHO said on Friday.