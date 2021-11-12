PTI failed to deliver, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Arbab Zarak has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to provide any relief to the poor during its tenure and instead snatched the right of living from people.

Addressing meetings at Palosai, Maghulzai and Gugrano Kanday on Thursday, he said that instead of honouring commitments with the people, the PTI rulers seem helpless before the mafias and had added to the problems of the people by increasing the prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, electricity and gas.

On the occasion, Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former nazim Naik Akhtar Khalil and PTI’s former nazim Farhad Khan along with their supporters announced joining the PPP after quitting basic membership of their respective parties.

Arbab Zarak Khan said that the PTI government, instead of breaking the begging bowl, obtained loans and increased the prices of daily use items on the dictates of the IMF. “The inefficient rulers could not provide jobs to the people and have made life miserable for people,” he added.