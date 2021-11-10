SC directs agri secy to solve farmers’ issues

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday issued instructions to the officers concerned to solve some of the problems highlighted by the delegates of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad who met with him at Civil Secretariat.

He directed the agriculture secretary to ensure availability of all fertilizers at the officially fixed prices to the growers. He said that all possible steps were being taken for the betterment of agriculture sector and solution to the problems of the farmers.

The secretaries of agriculture, food, and Punjab cane commissioner were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the five-member led by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Central President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar briefed the chief secretary about the problems faced by the growers. The issues, including the support price of wheat, cost of production of crops and supply of canal water for agriculture, were discussed.

The delegation informed the CS that production cost of crops had increased manifold. Khalid Mehmood Khokhar said the support price of wheat and sugarcane must be increased. The delegation welcomed the efforts of the government for resolving the problems of the farmers.