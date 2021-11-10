PDM, PPP cross swords once again over joint opposition

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah said the joint opposition alliance was alive without the PPP as it was with it after the controversy entailing Qamar Zaman Kaira’s statement.
The PDM is functional with or without the PPP; Senator Hamdullah said in a press conference Tuesday and noted that it was the PPP that stabbed the alliance in the back. Hamdullah said the PPP leadership is trying to play on both sides of the fence. They are trying to get two rides in a single ticket. The PPP is opposing the opposition, he added. He said the PPP must reach out to the PDM leadership and mend fences if it wants to be back in the opposition alliance.
