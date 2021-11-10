Abdul Khaliq Khan’s death anniversary observed

MARDAN: The death anniversary of Pakhtun nationalist leader Abdul Khaliq Khan was observed in his native town of Mardan on Tuesday.

He was born into a respectable family of Hoti of Mardan on September 14, 1925and graduated from Islamia College Peshawar and got a Law degree from Sindh Muslim Law College, Karachi.

Abdul Khaliq Khan later started a law practice in Mardan and was a dynamic member of the Muslim League and worked closely with then party president Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan.

He remained active in politics but after the promulgation of martial law by Ayub Khan in 1958, joined the judiciary and served as public prosecutor for eight years in Mardan.

Abdul Khaliq Khan served as District and Sessions Judge for two years in 1964/65. He resigned and started active politics once again in 1968 from the platform of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Those who have had the opportunity to work with him say his politics was based on principles and the welfare of the common man. Being an intellectual, he had a thorough knowledge of history and politics.

The late nationalist leader got inspiration from Karl Marx, Engles, Lenin and Fidel Castro.

He was a strong believer in the leftist ideology and pursued progressive politics throughout his political career.

Abdul Khaliq Khan won the National Assembly seat on the PPP ticket from Mardan during the 1970 general election against Nawabzada Amir Khan of Muslim League and Mehar Dil Khan of National Awami Party by a big margin. He was the sole MNA from the then NWFP.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was defeated by Maulana Mufti Mehmud from the Dera Ismail Khan constituency by a big margin.

After elections, he developed differences with ZAB which resulted in his parting ways with the PPP.

Due to scathing criticism of ZAB inside and outside the parliament, the lone MNA of PPP had to remain behind bars during the ZAB government.

Later, he joined the Awami National Party of Abdul Wali Khan. Remained provincial head, central general secretary of the party. He was put behind bars several times during the martial law of General Ziaul Haq; was elected MNA again in the 1988 general elections and remained a senator from 1990 to 1992as he died on the 9th of November 1992.