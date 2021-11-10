Iqbal’s 144th birth anniversary widely observed

LAHORE: The 144th birth anniversary of great poet Allama Iqbal was celebrated with full respect and devotion in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday. A large number of citizens and delegations of various public and private departments and educational institutions visited his mausoleum to pay homage to the great philosopher.

Pakistan Customs: A smart contingent of Pakistan Custom Enforcement, Lahore clad in immaculate uniform paraded to the mausoleum of Iqbal with traditional spirit. A contingent of Pakistan Navy also assumed their duties outside the Mazar. Chief Collector Enforcement Lahore Zulfiqar Ali Ch laid floral wreath at the Mazar of national poet after ceremonial guard-changing ceremony. The Customs contingent comprised the Chief Collector Appraisement Central Lahore Faiz Ahmad, Collector Enforcement Lahore Basit Maqsood Abbasi.

GCU: A delegation from the alma mater of Allama Iqbal, led by VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi visited his mausoleum to pay respect to the great Old Ravian. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi, Deans Prof Ahmad Adnan and Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad, Controller Examinations M Shahzad, Treasurer Abid Shahzad and others also offered fateha for the soul of the great national poet and laid a floral wreath. The VC recorded his views in the visitors’ book.

Youth Affairs Dept: A delegation led by Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan visited Javed Manzil Museum to pay respect to the great poet.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Secretary Admin M Ashraf, Deputy Director Syed Umair Hasan, Project Director Sightseeing Bus Service Punjab Ashfaq Dogar and a large number of youth were part 55-member delegation.

UMT: Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation organised a cake-cutting ceremony, recitation of Iqbal poetry, Bait Bazi and Kalam e Iqbal as part of Iqbal Day celebrations. UMT president Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Shamsi Zahid Shamsi (poet), Ms Yasmin Bukhari (writer) and students participated in the ceremony.