PSP’s slogan only viable slogan of any political party, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the party’s recently launched slogan ‘Hum Theek Kar Deingay’ is a blueprint to resolve all chronic issues of the country.

“Once we are in a position, where a majority party requires our vote for the formation of its government in the federation, we will not ask for any ministries but will ask them to make two amendments in the constitution and 90 per cent of Pakistan's problems from Karachi to Kashmir will be solved with these two amendments,” said Kamal as he addressed a protest rally at the Bhutta Village in Keamari on Monday.

“We will ensure that the authority and responsibilities of the local government departments are defined in the constitution. We will make sure that the government includes the Provincial Financial Commission Award in the constitution with the National Finance Commission,” he said.

“Political parties though came up with their own slogans but failed to explain what system would be followed in the light of those slogans, and no one in the country dared to ask the political parties how they would put their slogans into practice,” the PSP chief remarked.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was chanting the slogan of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ but the slogan meant only to respect votes for the PML-N, otherwise, there was no respect for the vote. Similarly, Kamal said, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had snatched everything from the nation and made Sindh a personal kingdom of the Bhutto family by using the slogan of ‘Jiye Bhutto’ with 'Roti, Kapra aur Makan'.

“Similarly, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan used the slogan ‘Apnon Ka Vote Apnon Ke Liye’, which meant that if you did not vote for the MQM, the MQM would not consider you as their own,” he said.

Commenting on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) slogan of Tabdeeli, he said people were enticed by the slogan change and they did not think what kind of change would be brought about by the PTI. “Now Tabdeeli has now turned into the worst nightmare for the entire country,” the PSP chief remarked. Kamal claimed that the PSP was the only political party in Pakistan that had a viable slogan of ‘Hum Theek Kar Deingay’.