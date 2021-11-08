138 rebels killed near Marib

Riyadh: The coalition in Yemen said on Sunday that it killed 138 Huthi rebels over the previous 24 hours in raids near the government stronghold of Marib. The coalition, which has militarily backed the internationally-recognised Yemeni government since 2015, has reported strikes on a near-daily basis with high tolls each time.

The Huthis rarely comment on the strikes but have continued their advance towards Marib, the last remaining government stronghold in the north. AFP cannot independently verify the death tolls -- well over 2,000 since the strikes began in October.