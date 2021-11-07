Ayesha Gulalai renames party

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-Gulalai Group chairperson Ayesha Gulalai has renamed her party as Jamaat-e-Suffah.

Speaking at a press conference, Ayesha Gulalai said that she had decided to rename her party as the PTI had become one of the most unpopular parties. “The PTI has failed to honour its commitments. It has started raising prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities instead of providing relief to masses,” she went on to add.

Ayesha Gulalai also warned the government against delay in local government elections. “PTI is trying to postpone the elections,” she claimed.