 
close
Saturday November 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Justice Khawaja Sharif dies

November 06, 2021

LAHORE: Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif has passed away. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Eidgagh, Bahawalpur Road, Miani Sahib graveyard, at 11am today (Saturday). Contact: Latif Khawaja 03219456169, Khawaja Bilal Sharif 03214437193.