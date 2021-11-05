Imran enlightens Muslim envoys on Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held an interactive session with the ambassadors of Muslim countries, and enlightened them about the concept of establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority.

Stressing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for all humanity, the PM underscored the appeal of Islam’s universal message and the bounties of following the fundamental precepts of Riasat-e-Madina, including, in particular, the principles of justice, rule of law, welfare of the people and an unswerving focus on the acquisition of knowledge.

To achieve real social welfare and progress, the prime minister termed it imperative that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are fully understood and emulated by Muslims in their daily lives.

The PM elucidated that the prime objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah through collaborative research and to provide essential tools to the youth to preserve their Islamic identity, values and culture in the face of diverse social and digital media influences.

He said that the Authority was mandated to coordinate with Islamic scholars around the globe to discuss contemporary issues faced by the Muslim youth and to present a coherent and logical intellectual response to modern challenges, in particular Islamophobia.

PM Imran Khan laid emphasis on teaching ethics in schools in order to help build character of the Muslim youth, in accordance with the principles and the true spirit of Islam. In this regard, he also highlighted the importance of the role of print, digital and electronic media and the influence of their content on the lifestyle and personality development of the young generation.

During the session, the PM invited constructive ideas from the envoys and hoped for active collaboration among Muslim countries, at governmental level as well as through interaction among scholars and academia.

Several envoys of the Muslim countries appreciated the initiative of the prime minister and shared the ideals of his endeavour. They also acknowledged PM’s vocal support for causes of the Muslim Ummah at every international forum, and promised all possible cooperation.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Matters related to PTI’s provincial party organisation, and Balochistan’s development issues were discussed in the meeting.