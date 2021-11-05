 
Friday November 05, 2021
Pope names first woman to head Vatican governorate

By AFP
November 05, 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appointed a woman on Thursday to head up the governorate of the Vatican, as he forges ahead with a mission to achieve greater gender equality in the Church. The pontiff appointed Franciscan sister Raffaella Petrini as the new secretary general of the governorate, making her the first woman to ever hold the post.