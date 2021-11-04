Pak-UK navies conduct joint exercise

KARACHI: The navies of United Kingdom and Pakistan conducted a joint-drill covering a wide-range of naval operations. The Navy spokesman said that the United Kingdom’s ship-“HMS RICHMOND” visited Karachi port, which was received by officials of Pakistan Navy along with representatives of British High Commission in Pakistan. Pakistan Navy and UK Navy enjoy longstanding relations based on training, development, mutual interest and cooperation in naval affairs, said the Pak Navy spokesman, adding that the visit of UK ship included harbour and sea phases. “The drill was aimed at enhancing interoperability and contributing towards international efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region.”
