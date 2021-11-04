800kg fake honey seized

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 800kg fake honey and its related raw material during a crackdown on fake honey producing units in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday. Officials said food safety teams closed down a fake honey manufacturing unit in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and discarded 800kg adulterated honey and 425 kg raw material. Meanwhile, PFA seized 80kg substandard sugar, 35kg glucose, five kg rose petal, five kg hazardous chemicals, a gas cylinder, packing material and empty bottles during the raid.
