UK killings spark surge in women’s self-defence classes

LONDON: On a dark autumn evening, first-timers arriving for self-defence classes at Urban Fit and Fearless are asked if they have had any past traumas before they start training.
After a series of high-profile murders of women in London in recent months, the number of young female participants joining the class is high. One of them, Laura Thompson, a 29-year-old account manager, told AFP: "I think a lot of women at the moment, especially living in London, are pretty shaken up. "I know a lot of friends that openly talk about how worried they are or how they don’t feel safe.
WASHINGTON: US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware on a list of restricted...
PERTH, Australia: A four-year-old Australian girl abducted from a campsite 18 days ago was discovered "alive and well"...
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group...
San Francisco: Netflix on Wednesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global...
Rome: Portraits of acid attack victims have gone on show at Italy’s Uffizi art gallery alongside a sculpture by...
London: A graduate college at Oxford University could be renamed after a Vietnamese billionaire whose budget airline...