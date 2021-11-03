Some suggestions

Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan, but not without giving the nation a fright. Pakistan now stands at a win/loss ratio of 3:0. However, the match against Afghanistan did provide some food for thought for our team.
First, it must not fumble in fielding and ensure that it remains at the world-class level as it was in the first two matches. Second, while bowling, the captain should rely more on spinners who seem to be performing well. Third, our batting too showed some cracks in the match against Afghanistan and – to some extent against New Zealand as well. Our batters need to be more focused and not throw away their wickets at a crucial time. It was, however, heartening to see Asif Ali perform well at the most critical time. His four sixes against Afghanistan were a real treat to watch. Overall, it is great to see the team doing well, and we wish the team all the best in the tournament.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
