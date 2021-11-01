Siraj seeks people’s help to end status quo

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has held the ruling elite responsible for the country’s problems, appealing the masses to stand against injustice and start a peaceful democratic struggle to get rid of the status quo.

Talking to the party workers at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the two percent elite had taken control of the state resources for decades and they had nothing to do with the poor. The successive governments, he said, took massive foreign loans and spent the money on their own luxuries. Had the country’s resources and the loans been used for the public welfare the situation could have been different, he said. The PTI too failed to bring any change, he alleged, adding the ruling party followed the track of the its predecessors—the PML-N and the PPP. He said inflation, bad governance, unemployment brought disaster to the life of people. The government, he said, failed to introduce any impressive development projects. Those who betrayed the Kashmir cause, he said, would be answerable to the people of Pakistan. The JI chief said Pakistan could not go ahead with the prevailing system. Three political parties during their rule over country served self-interests, he said adding masses should say goodbye to the tested faces.