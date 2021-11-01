Asad Qaisar urges world to help Afghanistan

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar said that Pakistan was playing a crucial role in the establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan and urged the world community to cooperate with it in all sectors, including trade.

Addressing a public meeting at Marghuz town in Swabi, he said the restoration of peace to Afghanistan would usher in an era of progress and development in the entire region.

He said that our businessmen would get access to the markets of Central Asian States after the restoration of viable peace to Afghanistan. Asad Qaisar said that a new era of progress and development had begun in the country and now Pakistan would present a changed look. He said the government had inherited numerous crises.