Another blight

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the alarming rise in dengue cases all over Pakistan. People are already suffering from Covid-19 and its aftermath. This disease can only be curbed through the collective efforts of the government and the people.
Anti-dengue teams should check houses for dengue larvae properly. At home, people should use mosquito repellents and should avoid going out at the time of dawn, dusk, and early evening. Awareness should be spread among people through seminars, posters, walks, TV shows, and pamphlets.
Mahnoor Ayyaz
Lahore
The T20 World Cup is in full swing. Every team is ready to give a tough time to other teams. Amidst all this...
It seems that Afghanistan will not have peace in the near future, and Pakistan can once again expect the arrival of...
The sale of expired medicines causes hundreds of deaths in the country. There is no one to hear people’s complaints,...
According to the data revealed by the regional directorates of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Human rights in...
Deforestation is one of the biggest barriers to the country’s sustainable development. With modern technology, the...
Amidst all the problems prevalent in the country, one of the most affected groups is that of students. Whenever...