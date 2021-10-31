Another blight

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the alarming rise in dengue cases all over Pakistan. People are already suffering from Covid-19 and its aftermath. This disease can only be curbed through the collective efforts of the government and the people.

Anti-dengue teams should check houses for dengue larvae properly. At home, people should use mosquito repellents and should avoid going out at the time of dawn, dusk, and early evening. Awareness should be spread among people through seminars, posters, walks, TV shows, and pamphlets.

Mahnoor Ayyaz

Lahore