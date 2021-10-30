ANP leader says PTI govt ‘most incompetent’

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the ‘most incompetent’ one in the country’s history.

Addressing a convention of party workers from PK-58, he said the PTI rulers were now running the country through the ‘black magic’.

ANP leaders Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Aimal Wali Khan were also present.

Haider Hoti said the incumbent one was the most incompetent government the country had ever seen. He said this government had added to the woes of the common people.

The former chief minister said the PTI lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing morass. He added that the countdown had begun and the country would soon see an end to the PTI rule.

The ANP leader said this government compounded the miseries of the people. He said that the government could not honour a single pledge made with the people.

He said the PTI had been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for eight years, but it did nothing for the wellbeing of its residents. He said the people were fed up with the rulers, who have exposed the have-nots to untold woes.