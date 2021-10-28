JI wants to make country cradle of Islam, says Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said it is highly unfortunate that Pakistan was created for practicing Islam, but it has been run under exactly opposite system of Islam – infidelity. Addressing the participants of central training workshop at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the JI’s politics aimed to fight against the invalid system and make the country the cradle of Islam.

Those who support the wrongdoers should not expect to stand in the ranks of God's chosen servants on the Day of Resurrection, he warned, adding that our economy, education, courts, banks are being run on Western infidel system. He said there was a clear difference in the politics between us and other political parties. He alleged that the PTI government committed the biggest fraud in the name of change. Inflation and unemployment have raised the voices of the poor.

The rulers of the past are equally responsible for the destruction of various sectors of the country. He said that the solution to all the problems lies in the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa. When Allah's system comes, then progress and prosperity will come in the country, he concluded.