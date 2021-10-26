SEPCO team removes 50 illegal connections

SUKKUR: As many as 50 illegal electricity connections were removed by the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) on Monday. During the operation, the officials recommended to issue detection bills to the power thieves. They also recommended severe punishment to the meter reader of SEPCO Khairpur, Anwar Ali Ujjan, besides ordering line superintendents Khalid Dino Simang and Asif Ali Shah to report to SEPCO headquarters, Sukkur.
MARDAN: District police recovered more than 4kg charas and arrested two drug pushers here on Monday. They were...
SUKKUR: The Model Court, Mirpur Mathello, has acquitted the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem...
SUKKUR: PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the incumbent government has weakened the state and democracy to an extent that...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said a uniform policy was formulated for the...
ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition highlighting various activities of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, a motor...
PESHAWAR: The first-year students of medical colleges on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the holding of...