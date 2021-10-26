SEPCO team removes 50 illegal connections

SUKKUR: As many as 50 illegal electricity connections were removed by the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) on Monday. During the operation, the officials recommended to issue detection bills to the power thieves. They also recommended severe punishment to the meter reader of SEPCO Khairpur, Anwar Ali Ujjan, besides ordering line superintendents Khalid Dino Simang and Asif Ali Shah to report to SEPCO headquarters, Sukkur.