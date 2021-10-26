PM felicitates newly-elected president of Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended his heartiest felicitation to the newly-elected President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over his landslide victory in the presidential elections.

In a twitter message, PM Khan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to my friend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on impressive victory in presidential elections,” adding, “People of brotherly Uzbekistan have again reposed their trust in his able leadership.” He said he looked forward to continuing productive engagement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.