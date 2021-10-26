 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
PM felicitates newly-elected president of Uzbekistan

By  Mumtaz Alvi
October 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended his heartiest felicitation to the newly-elected President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over his landslide victory in the presidential elections.

In a twitter message, PM Khan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to my friend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on impressive victory in presidential elections,” adding, “People of brotherly Uzbekistan have again reposed their trust in his able leadership.” He said he looked forward to continuing productive engagement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

