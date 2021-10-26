16 people killed in Herat clashes: sources

KABUL: At least 16 people, including seven children and three women, were killed in clashes that erupted between the forces of the Islamic Emirate and a group of armed men in the western province of Herat, sources claimed on Monday.

The sources said that the house belonged Daesh. Three members of the Islamic Emirate were also killed, the sources added. However, Mawllavi Naeemulhaq Haqqani, provincial director of information and culture, said that a number of kidnappers were killed in the clashes. “In these clashes, four abductors were killed,” he said. “We seized weapons and explosives and grenades,” said Meer Agha, deputy of the district police for PD 15 of Herat city. A member of the Islamic Emirate said the clashes began at 10:30am and lasted till 4:00pm. They had AK-47s and machine guns. The clashes also inflicted damage on nearby houses. “Almost eight houses were damaged,” said Mohammad Osman, a tribal elder. In the past two months, Herat has not seen a deadlier incident.