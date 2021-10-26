Talks with TLP moving in right direction: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said talks with the leadership of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are moving in the right direction and expressed optimism the outstanding issues would be resolved.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: “It is our desire to settle specific issues with the TLP as early as possible through dialogue. We will implement the promises made with the TLP leadership.

We will forward their demands to the federal cabinet meeting being held on Wednesday to appropriately assess the legal aspects." He said out of two roads, TLP workers have opened one that is a positive sign and added that he has had a meeting with Saad Rizvi. "I found him very cooperative and want to wind up this issue to avert any further delay,” he said.

Sh Rashid reiterated the stance that Pakistan has been facing multiple international and national challenges and is taking initiatives to handle these issues in an effective manner. He said he assured the TLP leadership that their one demand would be placed before the parliament for due consideration.

He said the opposition parties have failed to muster support of the general public. There should be no confrontation as holding protest is the right of political parties. “Our responsibility is to ensure a peaceful atmosphere rather than creating any stand-off," he said and added that due to the closure of the Chaman border, the government has decided to issue 4,000 to 5,000 visas at the Torkham border.

He said the government would soon initiate 1122 Service in the federal capital besides starting ladies-specific Bazaars. The Ministry of Interior is making sincere efforts to improve services of NADRA and passport offices to facilitate citizens.

He said additional personnel are being inducted in the Islamabad Police to ensure security. He said there is no restriction on political activities while the media is independent in the country. He said the government is working on several options to control inflation on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He asked the opposition to rectify its misunderstanding about the PTI government. He said the PTI government would complete its tenure as it is efficiently handling the state affairs.

He congratulated the nation on the victory of the Pakistan cricket team against India and added that he has directed the administration to remove containers to allow people to enjoy the festivity.

He said it was just like a final match for Pakistan and there was a great passion for victory against arch-rival India. He pointed out that full security was provided to the New Zealand cricket team during their stay in the country.