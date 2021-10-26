Ashfaq group has to vacate PFF headquarters unconditionally: NC

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has made it clear that the Ashfaq group will have to hand over the PFF headquarters to it unconditionally.

“FIFA has clearly provided a mechanism for lifting of the suspension and for normalising football operations in the country. The PFF elections process, as per the roadmap given to the government of Pakistan, will be started once the FIFA suspension of PFF is lifted after FIFA House Lahore is vacated and handed over back to FIFA appointed PFF Normalisation committee headed by Haroon Ahmed Malik,” NC said in a statement while reacting to Ashfaq group conditions which it has set for NC.

“On March 27, 2021, Syed Ashfaq Shah and Malik Aamir Dogar Group illegally stormed and occupied FIFA House subsequent to which Pakistan was suspended from all international football. The current crisis rests solely on the shoulders of Ashfaq Shah Group who have publicly stated that they do not care if Pakistan is banned. The group is not recognised by FIFA or by the Government of Pakistan,” NC said.

“The Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination has already repeatedly asked them to vacate the FIFA House. The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a directive . . . for it to be handed back to the NC which is a recognised PFF body appointed by FIFA. However, the occupants continue to challenge the writ of the state causing irreparable damage to Pakistan’s image internationally and destroying football in the country,” NC said.

“PFF NC is the only recognised legal body and authority in Pakistan which is duly appointed by FIFA according to its statutes with a clear mandate to run day-to-day PFF affairs and . . . hold PFF elections. It is hoped that the government will take action to enforce the writ of the state and end this illegal occupation,” NC said.