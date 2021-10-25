Career counselling: questions and answers

Q: Respected Mr Abidi, my son secured 89pc marks in matriculation and now he appeared in FSc (Pre-Engineering) Part-I examination recently. I would like to ask about Aeronautical Engineering. Can you please let me know the scope of Aeronautical Engineering in Pakistan and abroad? (Azmat Qaaim Khani – Karachi)

A: Dear Azmat Sb, please note that Aeronautical Engineering is a very specific and focused subject area. It has a very limited scope in Pakistan and depends upon further specialization within the aeronautical domain. You may find jobs in Middle East. However, the western countries try to avoid hiring Muslims engineers especially Pakistanis in aeronautical and space technology. If your son has good command over mathematics and physics; he can choose from many other areas that he can look at which include Intelligent Systems Engineering, Combine Engineering, Electronic & Communication and Mechatronics.

Q: Sir, my younger brother passed Intermediate (pre-medical) and got 617/1100. I want him to do MID (Medical Imaging Doctor) from Pakistan. It is 5 years’ programme consisting of Radiology, Ultrasound, CT Scan & MRI. We have chosen a university and the admission criteria is 50pc marks in FSc. He is an average student so need your suggestion and expert opinion. (Dr Rashid Kamboh - Peshawar)

A: It is a good idea and since you are a doctor and you understand and know very well the huge scope of MID. We can then find a good MSc for him either in the UK or Canada that would further enhance his qualifications to find better career prospects. So my advice is yes please, go ahead.

Q: Sir I did Masters in Mathematics from Faisalabad and my CGPA is 2.63. Now I thought it would be very helpful if I get your advice and guidance as to what I should do further as my CGPA is very low. (Iqbal Maroof Rana – Faisalabad)

A: My suggestion is that you should work hard and try to look at doing a job for few years before thinking of doing further education. Try finding and exploring career opportunities in banking and financial sector or perhaps towards education and teaching. After gaining few years of hands on/ practical work experience you will be in better position to decide what is good for you.

Q: Respected sir, I have done BS (honors degree) in Geology. I will appreciate if you can please guide me what should I do either I should get admission in MS or apply for an internship/job? Also please give me your expert advice if Geology got any scope in Pakistan and foreign countries? (Rummaan Aslam Bharwana – Gujrat)

A: Your chosen subject i.e., Geology is an important and in demand subject area both in Pakistan and abroad. I would advise you to gain a few years’ relevant work experience or at least do a couple of internships in companies that are connected with Geological Surveys, oil exploration and Geographic Statistics etc. This will give you an idea of the key areas that are important in the field of geology in Pakistan and you can make a decision easier what to study and how to move forward in building your career.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).