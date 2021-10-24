Polio-free Pakistan mission of govt: Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that polio-free Pakistan was a mission and among the priorities of the government and all-out resources were being utilised for the purpose.

Usman Buzdar in his message on ''World Polio Day'' said the administration had also been activated in anti-polio campaign along with the Health department.

The chief minister said he was personally monitoring the anti-polio drive. He also appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio. He termed the war against polio, a war for the better and polio-free future of the nation’s children. He paid rich tributes to the services of polio workers and said that they were heroes and front line workers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the opposition’s rallies and protest a futile and meaningless activity, saying that neither these elements have been sincere with people in the past nor they will be in future.

The chief minister said that the opposition should realise the seriousness of the current circumstances and avoid spreading chaos.

Buzdar condemned the opposition’s attempt to divide the nation in such a critical situation and said that the opposition did not care about the people or the country. These elements were only putting national interests at stake just for gaining political millage.

The present scenario demanded unity, brotherhood and solidarity as there was no room for the politics of self-interest in the current circumstances. Those who were doing politics of self-interest should regain their senses, he said adding the opposition should refrain itself for spreading anarchy. Buzdar said that the government will discharge its obligations to maintain law and order situation in the province in an effective manner.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed well wishes for the Pakistani cricket team in the T20 match against India.

He said, "We pray for the victory of our national cricket team." The chief minister said that the match between Pakistan and India is like a final match and the players of the national cricket team are determined for the victory.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a incident where a fire engulfed a house in the precincts of Factory Area Police Station.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and ordered for providing best medical treatment to the injured.