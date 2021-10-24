Khamenei pardons, commutes sentences of 3,450 prisoners

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has granted pardons or commuted the sentences of more than 3,450 prisoners, his website reported on Saturday.

Khamenei "has approved... pardons and sentence reductions for 3,458 people convicted" by various Iranian courts, a statement said. The measure, at the suggestion of the head of the judiciary, coincides with the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed’s ( PBUH) birth, and that of Imam Sadegh, one of the most holy figures in history. Iran marks the birth of both on Sunday.