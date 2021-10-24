Fish brings good business in winter

Rawalpindi : The business of fish is flourishing after the weather turned a bit chilly as stalls of fish sellers and those dealing in selling fried fish could be seen in every nook and corner of the city.

Stalls of Rahu, Mahasher, Silver and other varieties of fish could be seen along roads in Pindora, Commercial Market, Haidri Chowk, Liaquat Road, Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Sadiqabad, Tipu Road, Saddar Babu Bazaar, Adiala Road and Lalkurti while many kind of fried fish is available at Rs 600 to Rs1600 per kilogram at these stalls.

The fishermen bring fish from different dams including Sandimar Dam, Shah Pur Dam, Misriot Dam, Rawal Dam etc to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Most of the merchants dealing in fish prefer to buy fish from Ganjmandi whereas many deal directly with the fish farms. One of these traders, who has established his stall at Abpara Market, told this agency that they got the supply from Karachi.

"Most of the people in Islamabad prefer to eat fish without fishbone, which can easily be found in the sea," said Asim Khan a fish seller.

Asim Khan said he had been attached with this business for last ten years but it was now on a decline. The fish business, although on the surge in the ongoing season, was still not profitable when compared with the trend found three years ago.

A fried fish seller Zain Khan said: "I have been doing this business for the past 23 years at Commercial Market and Saddar Babu Bazaar. It is a game of demand and supply, the demand of fish increases in winter therefore we earn a lot in chilly weather."

Health experts are of the view that studies suggest that fish is a great source of protein and it can be a cure for many diseases. They say people suffering from heart diseases, high-blood pressure and diabetes should use white meat as part of their treatment.

A medical practitioner Dr. Arshad Tanoli said that fish was a necessary food item for health. “People of all ages should eat fish in winter season to keep themselves warm,” he suggested.