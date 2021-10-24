Vain effort

In the wake of uncontrolled price hikes in the country and protests from the opposition, the PTI-led government has decided to set up district-level committees for checking and controlling prices of food items. It is worth mentioning that the federal government delegated the responsibility of controlling the prices of edibles to the Corona Relief Task Force (CRTF) last year.
The existence and effectiveness of the force is questionable. The attempt to control surge in prices of food items through district committees will be another futile exercise. Controlling price hike is in the purview of the economic team of the incumbent government. The prime minister needs to re-structure his economic team to achieve the desired objectives before people begin protesting.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Unfortunately, the curriculum taught in Pakistani schools lacks practical education and creativity. Students are...
Our financial managers are caught in a dilemma. On the one hand, there is a mounting pressure to reduce the fiscal...
Pakistan has become the fourth most expensive country in the world. The economic factors are worsening daily. The...
In every country, the economy and the wellbeing of the people takes precedence. Governments are responsible for...
Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on October 20 that the prices of essential commodities, such as wheat, sugar,...
The Rabi sowing season is coming soon. Depending on area and variety, harvesting of cotton and sugarcane also happens...