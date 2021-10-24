Vain effort

In the wake of uncontrolled price hikes in the country and protests from the opposition, the PTI-led government has decided to set up district-level committees for checking and controlling prices of food items. It is worth mentioning that the federal government delegated the responsibility of controlling the prices of edibles to the Corona Relief Task Force (CRTF) last year.

The existence and effectiveness of the force is questionable. The attempt to control surge in prices of food items through district committees will be another futile exercise. Controlling price hike is in the purview of the economic team of the incumbent government. The prime minister needs to re-structure his economic team to achieve the desired objectives before people begin protesting.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad