The world gathers in Dubai

DUBAI: After two challenging years of pandemic spread and lockdowns, the world is gathering in the United Arab Emirates, the home of hope and connectivity for international community, as Expo 2020 Dubai and GITEX Technology Week 2021 constituted a global starting point to showcase the latest smart services and technologies used in all fields, especially in the areas of space, mobility, modern agriculture, communications, next generation technologies and technologies that can develop promising startups into major global companies.

The largest economic and cultural event which happening for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, where 192 countries gathering under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future“, thus providing them an ideal opportunity to showcase their history, heritage and creativity of its people and a platform for global cooperation and creativity for humanity.

The largest global event, Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE, comes in exceptional circumstances that the world has not witnessed before, with closures and divergences as a result of the Corona pandemic, but less than three weeks after the opening, signs of success began, although the exhibition continues until March 2022.

In times of great challenges, the world nations realized the need to come together to overcome the deadly pandemic and grow stronger and cooperate better, both UAE and Pakistan joined hands through providing medical assistance and assuring food security for each other beside cooperation in developmental and humanitarian fields.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan through its Pavilion “The hidden treasure” showcasing the diversity of its landscape, its people, its colours and the different religions being practiced there, the Asia’s best kept secrets, riveting geographic wonders, and an upcoming investment destination of choice. In three weeks since its opening, the pavilion has received more than 100,000 visitors and media outlets are flocking to see the beauty of Pakistan’s pavilion.

UAE the home of more than 200 nationalities, is also hosting T20 world cup where teams from various countries come together to promote the values of sport, such as fairness, discipline, tolerance and mutual respect across boundaries, cultures, and religions.

Cricket in the United Arab Emirates started way back about 4 decades ago when Pakistan and India faced each other in early 1984 at Sharjah cricket stadium, for now the UAE is considered to be a very important venue and destination in world cricket as the Headquarter of its governing body, International Cricket Conference is situated in Dubai, thus the UAE became the home ground for Pakistan.

Many Pakistan Super League editions have been successfully organized in the UAE. Being a fan of cricket world since my arrival in this multi-cultural and sport loving country, I wish all the best for successful T20 gathering in UAE.

The writers is UAE envoy to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi