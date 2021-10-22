Waseem to face Rober Barrera in world title eliminator

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem will face a tough fighter Rober Barrera of Colombia in the world title eliminator on November 26 in Dubai, MTK Global have announced.

“Pakistan’s hero Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) attempts to earn another world title shot with the current IBF No4 going up against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs),” MTK Global said in a press release.

Waseem played his last bout on December 19, 2020, against Jeny Boy Boca of the Philippines at Governor House, Lahore, which the Pakistani fighter won.

Waseem is in Scotland, training under MTK Global. He moved from Dubai to Glasgow a week ago. Waseem is optimistic, saying he will beat the Colombian. “I am training hard and I am 80 percent sure that I will beat the Colombian,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Glasgow.

“Barrera is a tough fighter, having played world title bout twice but I am working hard and will prevail over him,” Waseem said.

“I am in top shape now. I have worked very hard in Dubai and am now rigorously training here in Scotland. I came here a week ago and after a week I will return to Dubai to give finishing touches to my preparations,” Waseem said.

Waseem underwent a month-long training in Dubai before moving to Glasgow. Glasgow is the real training zone for Waseem but he could not go earlier due to travel restrictions because of Covid.

Waseem has so far won 11 bouts during his career with eight knockouts. He lost just one. During his excellent career Waseem has won the WBC flyweight world silver title two times. He also remained WBC No1 for quite some time. He won the WBC world silver title only in his fourth professional bout.

In the main event Golden Contract winner Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) faces a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA Gold super-lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super-lightweight title eliminator. “Rocky Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) is also back after over two years out, when the former super-middleweight world champion returns at light-heavyweight, with an opponent set to be announced shortly,” MTK Global said.

“I’m extremely excited for this very special night of boxing. There are many talented, great boxers on display,” Ahmed A Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said. “Ohara Davies will fight against Ismael Barroso in a WBA eliminator, and we are also proud and happy to have Badou Jack fighting in Dubai. We have Rocky Fielding too, and the most talented fighter in Pakistan Muhammad Waseem. This will be a night to remember,” he was quick to add.